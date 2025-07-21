Virginia This Morning welcomes our new intern, Stormy!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we welcomed our new intern, Stormy Odum! She’s with us this week as she participates in the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired's LIFE program. It stands for "Learning Independence, Feeling Empowered."

She assisted with our live broadcast this morning by escorting guests to and from the studio, shadowing the production team in our control room and even appeared on air with Bill and Amy for a shout out!

More to come with Stormy! Tomorrow, we’ll post a “6 Questions With…” segment where she talks about her time at CBS 6, her career goals, offers words of wisdom for students preparing for a new school year and shares what she’s enjoyed about her stay in Richmond so far.