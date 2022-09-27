Virginia This Morning live from the 2022 State Fair of Virginia 

RICHMOND, Va. --The State of Virginia is back for another year. Today Bil and Jessica had the opportunity to talk with Sarah Jane Thomsen, Fair Manager of Agriculture Education and Lynnwood Broaddus, President of Caroline County Farm Bureau. They also shared their winners of the fair’s salsa contest!

Enjoy the State Fair of Virginia Now Through Sunday, October 2nd at The Meadow Event Park located at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-994-2800 or visit the website, StateFairVa.org .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA*}

