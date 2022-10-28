Virginia This Morning live from the 2022 Big Pig Project

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Big Pig Project is back! Today, Jessica and Bill stopped by Lunch|SUPPER to speak with Melisa Ross, Dir. of Events & Strategic Partnerships and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond and Rick Lyons, Owner of Lunch|SUPPER who shared more about the event happening tonight, October 28th from 6 until 10 pm. For more information, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond website.

