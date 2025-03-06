Virginia Lottery getting ready for March Scratchness

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s an exciting time for the Virginia Lottery! Spokesperson John Hagerty visited the Virginia This Morning studio to talk about the upcoming March Scratchness Sweepstakes!

He also discussed how March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and how lottery profits benefit K-12 education in Virginia.

The sweepstakes in partnership with CBS 6 begins soon. You can enter online between March 10-30. Two entrants will win a Virginia Lottery Scratcher prize pack valued at $250. Prizes feature the new $5 Lincoln Scratcher ticket. Beginning March 10, you will find more information on our contests page.

Must be 18+ and a Virginia resident to enter. See contest for all rules and restrictions.

Click here to visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or give them a call at 804-692-7777.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY*}