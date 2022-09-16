Virginia Housing presents “Power of Home” Digital Art Contest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Housing is celebrating 50 years of contribution and support to our communities. Today, Adrian Robinett, Public Relations Manager for Virginia Housing joined us to share more about their “Power of Home” Digital Art Contest. Virginia Housing is located at 601 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at (877) 843-2123 and connect on social media @VirginiaHousing. For all the details check out their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA HOUSING*}

