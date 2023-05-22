Watch Now
Virginia Down Syndrome Association's Dancing with the Local Stars Gala

Today. Jennifer Case, LCSW and Executive Director of VDSA and Kathryn Mary Costanzo, dancer with Miracles in Motion stopped by to share more.
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 14:29:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Down Syndrome Association Dancing with the Local Stars Gala is happening May 25th from 6-10 pm. Today. Jennifer Case, LCSW and Executive Director of VDSA and Kathryn Mary Costanzo, dancer with Miracles in Motion stopped by to share more.

For questions and more, give them a call at 804-447-4713 or connect with them on social media @downsyndromeva. For ticket information and more visit this link, https://virginiadsa.networkforgood.com/events/54673-dancing-with-the-local-stars-spring-gala.

