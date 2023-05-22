Virginia Down Syndrome Association's Dancing with the Local Stars Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Down Syndrome Association Dancing with the Local Stars Gala is happening May 25th from 6-10 pm. Today. Jennifer Case, LCSW and Executive Director of VDSA and Kathryn Mary Costanzo, dancer with Miracles in Motion stopped by to share more.

For questions and more, give them a call at 804-447-4713 or connect with them on social media @downsyndromeva. For ticket information and more visit this link, https://virginiadsa.networkforgood.com/events/54673-dancing-with-the-local-stars-spring-gala.

