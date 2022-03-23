RICHMOND, Va. -- Daffodils will be the center of attention when the annual Virginia Daffodil Society Show returns to Lewis Ginter on Saturday, March 26. Jennifer Potter, Virginia Daffodil Society Show Chair, shares the details of the annual show with Bill. It's happening this Saturday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. The show will run from 2-5pm and admission to the show is included with regular garden admission. Find out more at lewisginter.org or follow Virginia Daffodil Society on Facebook . You can learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

