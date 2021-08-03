Violins of Hope at the Virginia Holocaust Museum

RICHMOND, Va. --Today we are joined by Sam Asher, Executive Director of the Holocaust Museum of Virginia who shared information their latest traveling exhibit, “Violins of Hope” and additional upcoming events. “Violins of Hope” will be traveling among three of our local museums- The Virginia Holocaust Museum, Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia August 4th through October 24th. For more information, visit the Violins of Hope website .

