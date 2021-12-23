Watch
Village Bank in support of Virginia Home for Boys and Girls 

Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 13:25:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Village Bank has been an active member of our community for years. Bill visited the Virginia Home For Boys and Girls and spoke with Claiborne Warner, President and C.E.O, Cory Richardson Lauve, Vice President of Programs, and Lionel Bacon, Vice President of Philanthropy, and Jeffery Crook, Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager of Village Bank who shared more about their partnership.

Village Bank has a few locations in our area: Chester, Mechanicsville, Scotts Addition, Ashland, Powhatan, Midlothian, and the West End. For more information, visit villagebank.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VILLAGE BANK*}

