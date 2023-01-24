RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for an easy dish packed with flavor, this is it!

Ellen Victoria Luckey of Victoria’s Kitchen Kids Cooking School calls it one of her “mom on the run one-pan meals.” With minimal prep, you can help the kiddos with homework or tackle laundry while it roasts for one hour.

Luckey visited the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show Jessica and Bill just how simple this delicious dinner can be.

Click here to learn more about Victoria’s Kitchen Kids Cooking School, which is located at 249 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225.

Victoria's One-Pan Herb Roasted Lamb and Veggies

Ingredients:

Marinade:

1/3 cup Orange Juice

1/3 cup Olive Oil

2 Tomatillos (quartered)

Half bunch of cilantro (leaves and stems)

Few mint leaves (no stems)

2 Tablespoons Celery Flakes

Kosher Salt, to taste

Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Seasoning Blend:

3 Tablespoons Garlic Powder (Granulated Garlic)

1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin

2 Teaspoons Paprika

1 Teaspoon Chile Powder

1 Teaspoon Curry Powder

2 Tablespoons Italian Seasoning

Lamb & Veggies:

Kosher Salt, to taste

Ground Black Pepper, to taste

Few Sprigs Fresh Thyme

Few Sprigs Fresh Rosemary

4 lb Leg of Lamb

24 oz Portabella Mushrooms

24-36 oz baby potatoes (baby red potatoes or baby gold potatoes - whole, not cut)

1 Head of Garlic (unpeeled - left whole)

Directions

Preheat oven to 435 degrees. Marinade: Using a Blender: Mix orange juice, olive oil, tomatillos, cilantro, mint leaves, celery flakes and a pinch of kosher salt. Blend until well combined.

Veggie Medley (Whole Garlic, Baby Potatoes, Portabella Mushrooms): Rinse & Pat Completely Dry. Drizzle veggies with olive oil. Season to taste with Salt and Ground Black Pepper. Sprinkle Some Seasoning Blend on veggies - then a drizzle of marinade and mix well to coat all veggies.

Pour all veggies in pan.

Season Lamb: Drizzle Olive Oil all over lamb - then salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle Remaining Seasoning Blend all over lamb and rub in - on all sides.

Place lamb on top of veggie medley (baby potatoes and mushrooms & whole garlic). Pour remaining marinade on top of lamb. Place a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and thyme on lamb and veggie medley.

Place lamb in preheated oven - middle rack. (Do not place pan on top rack. This may cause burning of herbs, etc)

Roast lamb for 1 hour or until internal temperature of the lamb is 145 degrees. (Do not cover lamb with foil or parchment paper. If you do, this will cause a delay in the browning of your meat and will cause your lamb to steam instead of roast.) If need to - flip lamb upside down - midway of roasting - to avoid any burning of herbs, etc.)

*Optional: feel free to pour 1/3 cup of broth at the bottom of the pan. This will create a moisturized environment for the lamb and veggies.

Let lamb rest for 10-15 minutes.

Serve warm and enjoy!

