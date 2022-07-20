Watch Now
Vegetable gardening with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 

Today, our friends at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden give us a walk through of their garden and the many things to expect there. Also, Jessica gets a chance to talk with Michael Partuschand who shared more about upcoming workshops and events.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With rising food costs, many have turned to vegetable gardening to supplement their weekly grocery pickup. Today, our friends at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden give us a walk through of their garden and the many things to expect there. Also, Jessica gets a chance to talk with Michael Partuschand who shared more about upcoming workshops and events.

