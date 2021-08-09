Vegan Tuscan Crab Cakes in under 30 minutes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vegan food can be healthy, delicious and quick to make! Chef Theresa Headen of Elegant Cuizines joins our show live in-studio to make a recipe from her upcoming cookbook, “30 under 30”, Vegan Tuscan Crab Cakes! For more information on Chef Headen and Elegant Cuizines, visit her website.
Recipe
1 cup Oyster mushrooms
1 cup Hearts of palm 1
1/2 cup of ground chickpeas
1 cup of bread crumbs
1 Tbls of Vegan Mayo
Olive oil for grilling
1/2 cup of tomatoes
1/2 cup of spinach
1 tbls of dice garlic
1/2 cup of coconut milk
1 tbls of vegan butter