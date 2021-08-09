Watch
Vegan Tuscan Crab Cakes in under 30 minutes

Chef Theresa Headen of Elegant Cuizines joins our show live in-studio to make a recipe from her upcoming cookbook, “30 under 30”, Vegan Tuscan Crab Cakes!
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 09, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Vegan food can be healthy, delicious and quick to make! Chef Theresa Headen of Elegant Cuizines joins our show live in-studio to make a recipe from her upcoming cookbook, “30 under 30”, Vegan Tuscan Crab Cakes! For more information on Chef Headen and Elegant Cuizines, visit her website.

Recipe

1 cup Oyster mushrooms

1 cup Hearts of palm 1

1/2 cup of ground chickpeas

1 cup of bread crumbs

1 Tbls of Vegan Mayo

Olive oil for grilling

1/2 cup of tomatoes

1/2 cup of spinach

1 tbls of dice garlic

1/2 cup of coconut milk

1 tbls of vegan butter

