RICHMOND, Va. --

Dr. Leslie Randall, Director, Gynecologic Oncology with VCU’s Massey Cancer center joined us to share more about the free cancer screenings for low-income and uninsured women through VCU Massey Cancer Center.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 804-659-5834 or visit the website vdh.virginia.gov/every-womans-life .

