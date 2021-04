RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Affairs continues to honor people and agencies making a difference in our community.. Today, we learn more about Virginia Housing, an agency that has been integral in the placement of families and individuals across the commonwealth. Watch the presentation on CBS 6, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}