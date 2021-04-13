Watch
VCU’s Excellence in Virginia Government and Public Affairs Awards

Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:57:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs is a nationally ranked school located right here in central Virginia. Today, we visit with Dean and Professor, Dr. Susan T. Gooden of VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs to share more information about the upcoming Excellence in Virginia Government Awards April 15th at noon on their website. Watch the presentation on CBS 6, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS}

