RICHMOND, Va. -- US News and World Report has just released its inaugural edition of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. VCU Medical Center is on the list, as well as VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. Dr. Christine Issacs, OB-GYN at VCU Health joins us to share more about this special designation. For more information, visit vcumom.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}