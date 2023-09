RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Massey recently announced that they received the Comprehensive Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute. Today, Robert A. Winn, MD, Director and Lipman Chair in Oncology at the VCU Massey Cancer Center stopped by to share more. Join them for the VCU Massey Comprehensive Carnival happening Saturday, September 23rd at 1 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MASSEY CANCER CENTER*}