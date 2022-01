RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage. Dr. India Sisler, Clinical Director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, answers Jessica’s questions about the cause of the blood shortage, how you can donate and who benefits when you donate blood. For more information check out the VCU Health website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}