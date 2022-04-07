Watch
VCU Health: Details of COVID-19 Treatments

Dr. Megan Morales, transplant infectious disease expert at VCU Health, is here to share what treatments are currently available for COVID-19.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the course of two years, we’ve heard of several treatments for COVID-19. Remdesivir, convalescent plasma, monoclonal antibodies, and now, pills. Do we have a cure? Dr. Megan Morales, transplant infectious disease expert at VCU Health, is here to share what treatments are currently available for COVID-19, how effective they are and what’s on the horizon. For more information visit the VCU Health website.

This segment was recorded on March 30, 2022, prior to the monoclonal antibody, Sotrovimab, being revoked nationwide due to the prevalence of the BA.2 variant. 

