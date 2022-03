RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 continues to be top of mind for so many in our community. Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, infectious disease expert and division chair at VCU Health stops by the show to offer some insight on the top six lessons learned from COVID-19. He also offers advice to chart the way forward. For more information check out the VCU Health website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}