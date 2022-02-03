VCU Health: Avoid Winter Injuries

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter is a time when folks often charge into activities with gusto, but that can lead to strains, sprains and aches. Dr. Nirav Patel, Orthopaedic Surgeon with VCU Health, shares tips to enjoy winter weather and minimize the risk of injuries. Dr. Patel suggests a first step if you find yourself with an injury is the RICE method. Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation. He also shares signs we should consider seeking medical attention. For more information check out the VCU Health website.

