VCU East Marshall Street Well Project Community Gathering

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU East Marshall Street is preparing for their community gathering happening this weekend, June 3rd at 10 a.m.Today, Dr. Kevin Allison, Professor, Psychology, L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs and Senior Executive for Special Projects for Office of the President and Gwendolyn Whiting, Community Engagement Consultant for the VCU East Marshall Street Well Project. For more information, visit their website, https://emsw.vcu.edu/.

