Valerie Rice’s “Lush Life”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Reignite your passion for food and cooking. Master Gardner and food enthusiast, Valerie Rice is proud of her latest project, “Lush Life.” She shared a tasty recipe featuring eggplant straight from the pages of the new cookbook. You can enjoy great, fresh and delicious meals all year long. For more information on Valerie and to purchase her cookbook, visit her website.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 14:07:36-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Reignite your passion for food and cooking. Master Gardner and food enthusiast, Valerie Rice is proud of her latest project, “Lush Life.” She shared a tasty recipe featuring eggplant straight from the pages of the new cookbook. You can enjoy great, fresh and delicious meals all year long. For more information on Valerie and to purchase her cookbook, visit her website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.