Valentine’s Day Heart Canvas

Graham, host of The Crafting Edit on Talkshop.Live, shows us how to make a Valentine’s Day heart canvas.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Will you add some Valentine’s sparkle to your home before February 14th? Mandy Graham, host of The Crafting Edit on Talkshop.Live, shows us how to make a Valentine’s Day heart canvas that just might fit the bill. Mandy started Sparkleberry Ink in 2015, specializing in vinyl and paper DIY craft kits. Follow Sparkleberry Ink on Facebook. Look for live crafting workshops every Thursday at 2pm on The Crafting Edit on Talkshop.Live.

