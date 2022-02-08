Valentine’s Day Fun with Eggs! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- From sweet to savory, fan favorite Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to show us how to celebrate Valentine’s Day with eggs. Mary shares recipes for a super special French Toast, Love Toast and a Valentine’s Omelet.For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website .

Chocolate French Toast Sandwiches with Strawberries

2 large bread slices

Small pat of butter

Chocolate chips

1 egg, beaten

1 T. milk

½ tsp vanilla or other flavoring

1 T. butter

Frozen strawberries in syrup, thawed or cut up fresh berries

with sugar added & Powdered sugar

Using a large heart shaped cookie cutter, cut each bread slice in a

heart shape – reserve rest of bread in freezer for breadcrumbs or

feed to the birds.

Lightly butter one side of each bread heart and place chocolate

chips on one bread slice. Top with another slice (butter holds the

chips in place).

Blend egg, milk, and flavoring (1 recipe for each sandwich) in a

plate with sides.

Using tongs, soak ‘sandwich’ in egg mixture; flip and soak on other side.

Meanwhile, heat a non-stick skillet to medium high heat. Add and melt a bit of butter, then place sandwich(s) in hot skillet and cook on each side for a few minutes until golden brown. Multiple sandwiches can be made at the same time – just duplicate the ingredients for each sandwich. To serve: Plate sandwich; top with strawberries and powdered sugar; serve hot. Each recipe makes one

Love Toast

2 slices bread Cut out center of bread slices with 2½ – 3” heart shaped cookie cutter. Heat non-stick 1 pat butter skillet over med-low heat. Melt butter, coating pan. Place bread and cut outs in skillet 2 eggs and toast a few minutes on each side. Break an egg into each heart shaped bread center. Cover pan and cook slowly until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken. Add salt and pepper and serve immediately. Makes 2

Valentine’s Omelet

2 eggs & 2 T. water

Cooking spray or olive oil

¼ cup crumbled or sliced Goat cheese

Several slices roasted red pepper (from a jar), drained

1 plum tomato skin, cut into heart shapes & Arugula greens dressed with Italian dressing Heat a non-stick 10” skillet to medium high heat. Blend the eggs and water. Add a tablespoon of oil or liberally spray pan with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into hot pan.

Immediately, swing it around to cover the pan, and with a spatula, move some egg mixture towards the center, all around pan, then let cook until eggs look nearly done.

Fill one half omelet with cheese and pepper; fold unfilled side over fillings. Let sit a few seconds and flip out onto plate. Garnish with heart shaped tomato skins and an arugula salad. Makes one omelet .

