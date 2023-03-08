Uptown Alley’s Asian Sausage Fritters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Adam DePaul of Red Embers Bar & Grill at Uptown Alley stopped by to share Asian Sausage Fritters and shared a few additional items featured on their March Madness Menu. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 13:17:31-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Adam DePaul of Red Embers Bar & Grill at Uptown Alley stopped by to share Asian Sausage Fritters and shared a few additional items featured on their March Madness Menu. For more information, visit the website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.