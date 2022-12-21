Upcoming Kwanzaa celebration in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- You’re invited to an upcoming Kwanzaa celebration! The Love Movement Social Event Series is hosting the event at Hardywood in Richmond on Dec. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Co-owners and organizers Tory Gilbert and Roosevelt Taylor talked to Virginia This Morning about what to expect — plus the inspiration and mission behind The Love Movement Social Event Series.

