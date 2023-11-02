Understanding the Evolving Role of Community Colleges 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is gearing up for their District Dialogue entitled Preparing Our Workforce: The Evolving Role of Community Colleges happening November 15th at 5:30 PM. Renee Haltom, Vice President and Regional Executive and Laura Dawson Ullrich with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond joined us to share the details. For more information, visit their website.
