Understanding "Quiet Quitting"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Quiet Quitting is a popular approach many Millennial and Gen Z workers are adopting in navigating their day-to-day tasks. Here to share more about how companies can meet their employees where they are is Vickie Price, HR Client Executive at OneDigital. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 13:51:15-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Quiet Quitting is a popular approach many Millennial and Gen Z workers are adopting in navigating their day-to-day tasks. Here to share more about how companies can meet their employees where they are is Vickie Price, HR Client Executive at OneDigital. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.