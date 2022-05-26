Understanding Congenital Heart Disease

RICHMOND, Va. -- Congenital Heart Disease is an incredibly common birth defect. Dr. Sandy Gullquist, Cardiologist with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and Dr. James Gangemi, Pediatric Congenital Heart Surgeon at UVA Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU joined us to share more about congenital heart disease and how they treat the condition in children.

For more information call 804-628-HRTS (4787)

or visit the CHOR website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}

