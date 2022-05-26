Watch
Understanding Congenital Heart Disease

Dr. Scott Gullquist, Cardiologist with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and Dr. James Gangemi, Pediatric Congenital Heart Surgeon at UVA Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU joined us to share more about congenital heart disease and how they treat the condition in children.
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Congenital Heart Disease is an incredibly common birth defect. Dr. Sandy Gullquist, Cardiologist with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and Dr. James Gangemi, Pediatric Congenital Heart Surgeon at UVA Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU joined us to share more about congenital heart disease and how they treat the condition in children.

