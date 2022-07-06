Understanding and Navigating Brain Injuries with Sheltering Arms Institute 

RICHMOND, Va. --Outdoor activities can lead to unexpected brain injuries and more! Samuel T. Clanton, MD, PhD of the Sheltering Arms Institute joins us to share his insights and how Sheltering Arms can help navigate these injuries. Sheltering Arms Institute is located at 2000 Wilkes Ridge Drive in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804 877-4000 or visit the website, ShelteringArmsInstitute.com . Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHELTERING ARMS INSTITUTE*}

