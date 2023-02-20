Understanding 401K Loans

RICHMOND, Va. -- 401(k) Loans may be a good source of cash - if used strategically. Financial Advisor, JB Bryan stopped by to share a few tips to help us navigate. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday visit her website.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 16:00:01-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- 401(k) Loans may be a good source of cash - if used strategically. Financial Advisor, JB Bryan stopped by to share a few tips to help us navigate. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday visit her website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.