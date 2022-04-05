Watch
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k - VCU Massey Challenge Teams 

Pete Woody, Communications Manager for Sports Backers, and Dr. Kandace McGuire, Chief of Breast Surgery at VCU Massey Cancer Center, tell Jessica that she is leading one of many Massey Challenge Teams in the 10k this year
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- 2022 marks the 17th year of the partnership between the 10k and VCU Massey Cancer Center. Pete Woody, Communications Manager for Sports Backers, and Dr. Kandace McGuire, Chief of Breast Surgery at VCU Massey Cancer Center, tell Jessica more about the 10k and that she is leading one of Massey Challenge Teams this year. Team captains will run and walk alongside cancer patients and survivors to raise money and awareness for cancer research at VCU Massey Cancer Center. The race returns Saturday, April 23. For more details and to register, visit sportsbackers.com or connect on Facebook.

