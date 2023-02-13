Ukrop's cupcake giveaway happening all week - and more!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sportsbackers is inviting you to join them in celebrating the wonderful people, sponsors, and things that make the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger special! They stopped by with a sweet treat for Jessica and Bill. Let’s celebrate the 24th running of RVA’s biggest block party together!

Here's how you can participate:

Ukrop's Cupcake Giveaway - All Week Long!

Sportsbackers is teaming up with Ukrop's to sweeten your day! The Ukrop's vintage Jeep Fleetvan will be traveling throughout town and passing out Ukrop's cupcakes and the famous Rainbow Cookie™. For more details, stay tuned in to their Facebook and Instagram pages to learn more about how to snag a free treat!

Visit a Local Fleet Feet & Score a 10k Bag

Visit a Fleet Feet store anytime this week and score a reusable 10k grocery bag!

10k Yard Signs - Available February 17

Let everyone know that you're participating in the 10k by snagging a 10k yard sign! They’ll be available at the customer service desk in all 18 Richmond-area Kroger stores, outside of Sports Backers Stadium, and Fleet Feet beginning on February 18. Or you can request one by filling out this form before February 14.

Hamilton Ticket Giveaway - Register before February 18

We love giveaways! Anyone registered for the #Ukrops10k through February 17 will be entered to win two tickets to the Sunday, April 23 matinee showing of Hamilton at the Altria Theater.

Hamilton Glass Sticker Giveaway - February 14

Hamilton Glass revealed his 2023 RVA Sticker design and we're giving 10 away! Head to our Facebook page on Valentine's Day and tell us why you love the 10k in the comments for a chance to win!

