Two-time award winning Lemon Pound Cake with Lemon Icing 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Iced Lemon Pound Cake is on the menu today on Virginia This Morning. Robin Crouch joins us live to share “Memaw’s Lemon Pound Cake with Lemon Icing. This recipe won 1st Place at the Chesterfield County Fair and 2nd Place at the VA Egg Council’s “My Mom’s Best Recipe (Using Eggs) Contest this year! Congratulations Robin!

Cake:

1 cup softened butter

3 cups sugar

6 eggs, room temp

5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1¼ cups sour cream

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10" tube pan. Set aside. Mix butter and sugar, then and eggs (one at a time) in a large mixing bowl, creating a creamy mixture. Blend in the lemon juice and zest.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; then blend into the egg mixture.

Blend in the sour cream, combining well. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 55-60 minutes. Let cool some, then remove from pan and continue cooling on a rack.

Icing:

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons softened butter

2¼ cups powdered sugar

3 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon zest

Directions

Beat the sour cream and butter together in a mixing bowl. Add remaining ingredients, combining well. Mixture should be pourable but fairly thick the consistency of a milkshake... if it appears too thin, add ¼ cup more powdered sugar and a tad more lemon juice.

Drizzle half the icing on the completely cooled cake, letting it seep into the cake. Later, and before serving, drizzle the remaining icing onto cake, puddling onto the plate. Sprinkle top with additional lemon zest for added color and flavor. Garnish with slice lemons or as desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

*Rum or brandy (real or flavorings) may be added as part of the soaking water to add another layer of flavor.*