Two recipes from the 2022 Dillards Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

RICHMOND, Va. -- For over 20 years Dillards and Ronald McDonald House Charities have teamed up to provide aid to families in need through the sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook. Today, Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Richmond chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charity stopped by the show to share some of her favorite recipes from the book over the years, including an apple cider mule and a donut tree perfect for your next event. Also, take part in their Character Breakfast happening November 19th at 9:15 am at the Willow Oaks Country Club.

Purchase the 2022 Southern Living Cookbook now at two area locations Dillard's Short Pump and Dillard's Stony Point. For more information, visit their website .

