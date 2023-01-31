Turning Point Mentor Group presents their 1st Father Daughter Dance

RICHMOND, Va. -- Turning Point Mentor Group is excited about their partnership with Petersburg Sheriff’s Office and Recreation Special Events and Volunteerism Department for their 1sr Father Daughter Dance. Vanessa R. Crawford, Sheriff CJM and Cornell L. Prince, II of Turning Point Mentor Group stopped by to share more about the event happening February 25, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Petersburg Public Library. For more information, visit this link.

