Try this Vanilla Panna Cotta with Summer Berry Compote

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond pastry chef Favi Roop shares her recipe for Vanilla Panna Cotta with Summer Berry Compote!

Panna Cotta Ingredients

1/2 cup whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons unflavored gelatin

1 3/4 cups heavy cream

½ cup white sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Fresh zest from 1 lemon or orange

Directions

1. Pour milk into a small bowl. Sprinkle gelatin powder over milk and stir until combined. Set aside.

2. Stir heavy cream and sugar together in a saucepan. Set over medium heat and bring to a boil; watch carefully as the cream can quickly bubble up and boil over.

3. Immediately stir gelatin mixture into boiling cream, stirring until completely dissolved. Cook and stir for 1 minute.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in vanilla.

5. Pour cream mixture into 6 individual ramekins. Leave to cool, uncovered, until no longer warm, about 20 minutes.

6. When cool, cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours but preferably overnight.

Compote Ingredients

2 cups fresh berries (frozen will work in a pinch)

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water for mixing cornstarch

Directions

1. Prepare the berries by washing, removing any stems and quartering any strawberries

2. Place the berries, sugar and lemon juice into a medium saucepan. Stir to mix.

3. Bring the berries to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the berries have released their juices.

4. Mix the cornstarch in a small bowl with the water. Then add to the berry mixture. Stir well and bring back to a boil. Be sure to not let the mixture stick to the pan.

5. Remove from heat and allow to cool. The compote will thicken slightly as it cools.