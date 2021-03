RICHMOND, Va. -- Foot pain can be unbearable. Jonathan Cotten, owner of The Good Feet Store shares the benefits of their three step system and a customer’s story; this time from Coach Mike Rhoades, VCU’s Head Basketball Coach. Good Feet Store is located 12276 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233. For more information give them a call at 804-364-FEET or visit their website and Facebook page.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}