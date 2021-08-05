Watch
Try organic chicken from Farmer Focus

Corwin Heatwole, Founding Farmer and CEO of Farmer Focus, stops by Virginia This Morning to share a bit of their mission and what makes their organic chicken different.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Organic chicken is not only better for our health, but also the sustainability of our environment. Corwin Heatwole, Founding Farmer and CEO of Farmer Focus, stops by Virginia This Morning to share a bit of their mission and what makes their organic chicken different. Find Farmer Focus Organic Chicken at many local grocery stores. For more information, visit the Farmer Focus website. You'll also find them on social media @FarmerFocus and by searching the hashtag #FarmerFocus.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FARMER FOCUS*}

