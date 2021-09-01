Watch
Try beer can chicken with Farmer Focus’ organic chicken

Friends of the show Chef CoCo of Favour Cookie Co., and Robey Martin, co-host of “EatItVirginia” Podcast, fired up the CBS 6 backyard grill to make a delicious recipe for beer can chicken using organic chicken from Farmer Focus.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Organic chicken is not only better for your health and environment, it tastes better too! Friends of the show Chef CoCo of Favour Cookie Co., and Robey Martin, co-host of the “Eat It, Virginia!” Podcast, fired up the CBS 6 backyard grill to make a delicious recipe for beer can chicken using organic chicken from Farmer Focus.

You can find Farmer Focus Organic Chicken at many local grocery stores. For more information, visit the Farmer Focus website. You'll also find them on social media @FarmerFocus and by searching the hashtag #FarmerFocus.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FARMER FOCUS*}

