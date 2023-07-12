Watch Now
Trending outdoor furniture and materials 

Today, Traci Lantzy, owner of Summer Classics Furniture stopped by to walk us through the trends of the season.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 13:28:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many of us are looking to elevate our outdoor spaces. This month’s issue of R Home magazine features some of the best offerings of the season. Today, Traci Lantzy, owner of Summer Classics Furniture stopped by to walk us through the trends of the season. Summer Classics is located at 7905 W Broad Street in Richmond. For more information, visit the Summer Classics website.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

