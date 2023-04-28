‘Travels with Darley’ heads to Virginia in new season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Darley Newman is an Emmy-nominated TV host and creator of ‘Travels with Darley,’ which is currently streaming. She introduces viewers to inspiring women whose diverse and impactful stories encourage all of us to step outside our comfort zones and experience something new. She even makes as stop in Virginia! Darley shares more about what you’ll see in the latest season of her series plus her top travel tips. Click here to visit her website.