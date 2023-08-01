Watch Now
Traveling in Style: Tips from Jenee Naylor

Fashion Expert, Jenee Naylor made her Virginia This Morning debut featuring a few great ways to take our travel looks to the next level.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fashion Expert, Jenee Naylor made her Virginia This Morning debut featuring a few great ways to take our travel looks to the next level. For more from Jenee you can visit her website, or connect with her on Instagram, YouTube, and Tiktok.

