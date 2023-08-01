Traveling in Style: Tips from Jenee Naylor

Fashion Expert, Jenee Naylor made her Virginia This Morning debut featuring a few great ways to take our travel looks to the next level.
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated2023-08-01 14:07:43-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fashion Expert, Jenee Naylor made her Virginia This Morning debut featuring a few great ways to take our travel looks to the next level. For more from Jenee you can visit her website, or connect with her on Instagram, YouTube, and Tiktok.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.