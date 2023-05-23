Watch Now
Travel Smarter, Not Harder with Patrice J Williams 

Posted at 2:52 PM, May 23, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Travel season is here! Today, Patrice J. Williams, the travel expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dimestopped by to share a couple of tips for an easy travel experience. For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page or Tiktok @Patricejwill.

