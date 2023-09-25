Transition to fall in style with tips from Janie Medley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is here and it’s time to start thinking about fall fashion. Our friend, Janie Medley stopped by to share her insight and tips to transition to fall in style. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 16:12:19-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is here and it’s time to start thinking about fall fashion. Our friend, Janie Medley stopped by to share her insight and tips to transition to fall in style. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.