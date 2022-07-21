Trains, Trucks, & Tractors: Titans of Transport 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The best “part” of Virginia is home to so many tourist attractions. Jean-Marc Gadoury joins us to share more about the train show coming to the Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights July 23rd-24th and the 30th-30st. For more information, give them a call at 804-732-9882 or visit their website .

Enjoy the best part of Virginia with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism. For more information, visit their website or give them a call, 804-861-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}

