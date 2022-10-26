Traditional Irish Halloween Barnbrack 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Niall Duffy, Owner of Two & a Half Irishmen bakery stopped by to share his recipe for Irish Halloween Barnbrack Bread. For more information, visit their website .

Whole Milk (Warmed) - 6.5fl oz

Active Dry Yeast - 0.5oz

Granulated Sugar - 0.5oz

Eggs - 2 Large

Butter - 3.5oz

Granulated Sugar - 3.3oz

Orange Juice - 3.5oz

Orange Zest - Zest of 3 to 4 Oranges

Hi-Gluten Flour - 22.5oz

Raisins/Currents/Sultanas - 13.5oz

Salt - 0.25oz

Secret Mixed Spice Mix:

Cinnamon 2 tspCoriander 1 tsp

All Spice 0.5 tsp

Ginger 0.25 tsp

Nutmeg 0.25 tsp

Cloves 0.25 tsp

Glaze:

Egg - 1 Large

Whole Milk - ¼ cup

Confectioner’s Sugar - ¼ Cup

Warm the Milk and add to the yeast and 0.5oz of sugar. Allow to rise for 10 minutes

Well beat the eggs and add to the Milk/Yeast mix and stir in

Take half the flour, add the Mixed Spice and salt through it and mix into the Milk/Egg. Will look dry but leave it for 10 mins to rest.

Melt the butter and 3.3oz of sugar together and then add the Orange juice to this and whisk to mix

Add to the resting batter and mix again until incorporated.

Take the other half of the flour and add any tokens you would like, wrapped in baking paper and then rub in the orange zest and then the raisins/currants/sultanas as well to coat them in flour.

Now add all this into the wet mix and mix well.

Leave to rest and rise for 40 mins and then form into two loaves in a 8inch circular pan, with as few as possible of the raisins showing through on top.

Coat with the glaze and leave them to rise for any 40 minutes or until it has doubled in size.

Cook for 22 to 25 mins at 350F and remove and add more glaze and put back in oven for a further 2 to 3 mins.

