Traditional Irish Halloween Barnbrack 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Niall Duffy, Owner of Two & a Half Irishmen bakery stopped by to share his recipe for Irish Halloween Barnbrack Bread. For more information, visit their website.
Whole Milk (Warmed) - 6.5fl oz
Active Dry Yeast - 0.5oz
Granulated Sugar - 0.5oz
Eggs - 2 Large
Butter - 3.5oz
Granulated Sugar - 3.3oz
Orange Juice - 3.5oz
Orange Zest - Zest of 3 to 4 Oranges
Hi-Gluten Flour - 22.5oz
Raisins/Currents/Sultanas - 13.5oz
Salt - 0.25oz
Secret Mixed Spice Mix:
Cinnamon 2 tspCoriander 1 tsp
All Spice 0.5 tsp
Ginger 0.25 tsp
Nutmeg 0.25 tsp
Cloves 0.25 tsp
Glaze:
Egg - 1 Large
Whole Milk - ¼ cup
Confectioner’s Sugar - ¼ Cup
Warm the Milk and add to the yeast and 0.5oz of sugar. Allow to rise for 10 minutes
Well beat the eggs and add to the Milk/Yeast mix and stir in
Take half the flour, add the Mixed Spice and salt through it and mix into the Milk/Egg. Will look dry but leave it for 10 mins to rest.
Melt the butter and 3.3oz of sugar together and then add the Orange juice to this and whisk to mix
Add to the resting batter and mix again until incorporated.
Take the other half of the flour and add any tokens you would like, wrapped in baking paper and then rub in the orange zest and then the raisins/currants/sultanas as well to coat them in flour.
Now add all this into the wet mix and mix well.
Leave to rest and rise for 40 mins and then form into two loaves in a 8inch circular pan, with as few as possible of the raisins showing through on top.
Coat with the glaze and leave them to rise for any 40 minutes or until it has doubled in size.
Cook for 22 to 25 mins at 350F and remove and add more glaze and put back in oven for a further 2 to 3 mins.