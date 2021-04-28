Touchdown, Field Goal, Tackle - Nicole E. Jones’ ‘Playbook 4 Marriage’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Marriage is a lifelong commitment with obstacles along the way. Our Evanne Armour talks with Nicole E. Jones, author of the book, “Playbook 4 Marriage.” The book explores the highs and lows of marriage and numerous stories from real couples. For more information on the book “Playbook 4 Marriage,” visit Goodreads.com.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:20:54-04
