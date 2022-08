RICHMOND, Va. -- Tierra Terrel, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, stopped by to share two delicious burgers - the signature ‘Terrell’ Turkey Burger two ways. Their traditional name sake burger and the California Turkey Burger with bacon and guacamole paired with crabmeat coleslaw.

Find out where the truck will be by following Tier 7 Eatery on Facebook , Instagram or check out their website !